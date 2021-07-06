Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik drops cryptic message days after Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao's divorce

The estranged wife of Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan, Avantika Malik shared a cryptic message on ‘running away’ days after the couple's split-up. Scroll below to know more.

’s nephew Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik, who is an avid social media user dropped a cryptic message. In the Instagram story, Avantika quoted Junot Diaz and wrote, “But if these years have taught me anything it is this: You can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is in. - Junot Diaz.” The message comes days after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation. The couple, who have been married for the past 15 years, issued a joint statement and announced their divorce. The duo also revealed that they will continue to be co-parents for their son Azad. The announcement by the couple sent a wave of shock among their fans and the whole film industry.

Avantika’s social media is filled with cryptic thoughts on life. Talking about actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik’s marriage, it hit the rocks in 2019 when reports of a rift between the two came into the limelight. The duo got married in 2011 and have a daughter together. However, neither Imran nor Avantika ever confirmed living separately.

Take a look:

Recently, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao also shared an official statement on their separation which read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”

“We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir,” the statement further read.

Also Read: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao post divorce announcement: We're happy and we'll continue to remain together

Share your comment ×