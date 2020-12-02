Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik shares a post on silence: Anger doesn't have to be end of the story

On Wednesday, Avantika Malik posted another cryptic note which spoke about assumptions, silence and anger. Take a look at it below.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik, over the last few months, have widely been reported as an estranged couple. While many reports stated that they do not live together anymore, Avantika's social media posts have hinted at troubles in their married life. On Wednesday, Avantika posted another cryptic note which spoke about assumptions, silence and anger.

Captioning it as 'note to self', Avantika's reposted message read, "When valued personal relationships go silent, trouble often follows. I’m not talking about productive ‘time-outs’ that are clearly expressed. I’m talking about silence than is reactive, or an attempt to do harm. This kind of silence ensures that the connection will not find its was back to health. Because silence fosters confusion, projections, and worst of all — assumptions about what the other is feeling or thinking. And assumption doesn’t get us anywhere good. Inquiry does."

It further spoke about anger and elaborated on assumptions. The note read, "Assumptions ensure that the wall will only get thicker, until there is no way to reconnect. Whatever you do, even if you are justifiably angry, try to keep the door to inquiry open. You may not be ready to process the experience, but allow for the possibility that you one day will. Because valued connections are hard to find in this crazy world. Anger doesn’t have to be the end of the story. Sometimes the portal to a closer connection. Sometimes, it’s the way through to great learning. Inquiry is the bridge." Despite these posts, the estranged couple have not addressed these rumours of rift in their relationship. Take a look at Avantika's Instagram Story below:

Credits :Instagram

