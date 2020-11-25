Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik shares 'she is healing' & posts an encouraging message; Take a look

Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik recently took to her Instagram story to share a post about healing in the right way.

Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik, who is an active social media user, has yet again shared a note about healing. Avantika took to her Instagram story to share a thoughtful post about healing. The post read as, “Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away, f***ing it away, running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling.” While sharing the same, she wrote, “I am healing.”

A few days back, when Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi revealed that the Delhi Belly actor has quit acting, Avantika had shared a post about self-worth. She re-posted the same on her Instagram story and wrote, “Just when I needed this @ayeshadevitre sends this to me this morning. Only gratitude to the universe for the people that got my back. Love you.”

The post read as, “Above all else, I hope you give yourself permission to believe that you are not defined by a person’s inability to love you, or by a person’s inability to choose you. I hope you do not abandon who you are even though they did. I hope you do not neglect or question yourself even though they did. I hope you remember to love yourself better than they could, I hope you learn how to give yourself that kind of strength. I hope you remind yourself that you are rare, that you hold value here. I hope seasons of being misunderstood, of being unappreciated, do not cause you to see yourself through the eyes of those who could not celebrate you or support you. Above all else, I hope you connect with just how worthy you have always been. I hope you give yourself permission to be all that you are.”

In 2011, longtime sweethearts Avantika and Imran tied the knot, they have a daughter together, Imara. In 2019, the rumours of their separation started doing rounds on the internet. However, while speaking to an entertainment portal, Avantika’s mother Vandana had rubbished the speculations.

