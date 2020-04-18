Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik’s cryptic post points at a possible patch up: Have decided to stick with love

Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik’s marriage hit the rock in 2019 when reports of the two living separately emerged. In a latest post, Avantika shared a photo with her daughter and penned a caption that hinted a possible patch up.

Actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik’s marriage hit the rocks last year when reports of a rift between the two came to light. Post that, reports came in stating that Avantika had moved out with her daughter and was staying with her parents while the couple was trying to work out their issues. Rumours of a divorce also were doing rounds but the family members of the two kept denying it. Amid all the buzz, Avantika has now shared a cryptic post that hints at a possible patch up between them.

Taking to Instagram a day back, Avantika shared a beautiful monochrome photo with her daughter. In the photo, we can see Avantika planting a sweet kiss on her daughter’s lips and the adorable moment was captured via the lens of a photographer. Avantika shared the photo along with words of Martin Luther King about sticking to love and letting go of hate. Seeing the same, several fans and celebs reacted to the photo and her caption that hinted at a possibility of reconciliation between Imran and her.

Avantika wrote, “I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear." - Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love the universe sends me a sign... Magic!!.” Celebs like Kunal Kapoor, Tara Sharma Saluja and more commented on the photo and showered love on the photo. Meanwhile, reports about the two came in first back in 2019 that they were facing some trouble in marriage. The couple tied the knot back in 2011 after dating for a long time and welcomed their daughter Imara Malik Khan.

