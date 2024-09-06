Imran Khan says Bollywood has leaned into ‘stereotypical’ portrayals of masculinity and femininity: ‘Over the past 20 years our cinema…’

Imran Khan has swooned fans over the years with his portrayal in various beloved rom-coms. He is hailed as the true blue ‘green flag’ by his fans. Talking about the presentation of soft masculinity in movies, the actor reflected on the changes in the cinema by comparing the portrayals of masculinity and femininity historically and in modern cinema.

During a recent conversation with News 18 Showsha, Imran Khan was asked about his views on normalizing soft-masculinity presented in the films. Notably, after his hiatus, actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao have been able to carve their niche as the poster boys of soft masculinity.

Sharing his views on the same, Imran pointed out that cinema reflects societal changes. He mentioned that mainstream media concentrated much on very restricted and stereotypical portrayals of masculinity and femininity. "Over the past twenty years or so, our cinema has really started to come of age,” he opined.

According to the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor, Hindi films now have positive and inclusive portrayals of masculinity, femininity, and beyond.

“Today, we’re talking about queer identity in our movies. It’s a great trend. Having said that, it’s perhaps still not at the place where it’s absolutely mainstream. Our largest commercial successes and the most popular and mainstream content still lean quite heavily into retro portrayals,” he further added, admitting that movies are doing better and that he is ‘optimistic’ about the path further.

In a post shared by Imran on his Instagram last year, he revealed that he tried all the artificial supplements to achieve a chiseled look when he knew he was not originally built like a superhero. However, he said he eventually realized that these chemicals couldn't help him sustain the same body.

On the work front, Imran’s last film was the 2015 release Katti Batti after which he took a long break from acting. After much anticipation, he was poised to make his comeback with a spy-thriller film which was being directed by Abbas Tyrewala. However, it was shelved later due to Hotstar’s amalgamation with Jio.

Addressing the same with Film Companion earlier, the actor had expressed happiness over its cancellation, as he “didn’t want to play a character who solves problems with a gun.”

