Imran Khan says he is raising daughter Imara without help of nanny; admits splitting custody with ex-wife Avantika

Imran Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Fans have been missing his presence on screen since he stepped away from the film industry. Apart from his professional life, his personal life has captured the attention of many. The actor parted ways with his ex-wife, Avantika Malik, in 2019. In a recent interview, the actor talked about co-parenting daughter Imara with Avantika.

Imran Khan opens up on co-parenting daughter with ex-wife Avantika

In a recent conversation with the Hindustan Times, Imran Khan openly talked about his daughter Imara and how he is co-parenting her with his ex-wife Avantika. He said, "I do all of the stuff for Imara without any nanny. I drive her to school myself in the morning. I pick her up. The limited amount of cooking that I can do, I do for her. I put her to bed."

He added that it was his conscious effort, as he didn't want to try acting in films while he was depressed. Khan stated that his daughter should have a memory and experience that in her childhood, her "dad was the one who would drive" her to school. He expressed that it was the most important thing for him.

He further added that Imara is nearly 10 years old, and he shares custody with his ex-partner. He has her from Thursday to Sunday. He said, "We split the week. It’s all settled and sorted ".The actor confirmed his legal divorce from Avantika, stating the paperwork was finalized a few years ago. He allegedly expressed a preference to keep the details private.

Imran Khan's personal front

According to a report published on Money Control.com, Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington have rented a home in Mumbai at a whopping rent of Rs 9 lakh per month. The couple leased the apartment in Bandra from renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. The actor was previously residing in his bungalow at Pali Hill, Bandra.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan admitted being very protective of his privacy. He spilled beans on his personal life as he confirmed his relationship with Lekha. “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019,” he had said.

Imran Khan is expected to make a comeback with an OTT series helmed by Jaane Tu. Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala.

