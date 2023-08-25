Imran Khan says he is ‘reshaping’ his relationship with his films: ‘I paid so much heed to voices that hurt…’

Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan hit the headlines a few days ago after he hinted at the possibility of a comeback in Bollywood. Needless to say, fans were super-excited to find out about his comeback project. He is also now active on Instagram, after five years, and has been sharing memories from his past projects such as Luck and Break Ke Baad. He shared that he had a blast shooting for Break Ke Baad, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Now, in his latest Instagram stories, Imran explained why he has been looking back at his past projects so much.

Imran Khan on why he is looking back at his past films

On Thursday, Imran Khan took to his Instagram stories to address fans who have been wondering why he has started sharing memories from his past films. He wrote that he is trying to reshape his relationship with his films, as he earlier looked at them from a negative mindset. He wrote, “If you're wondering why I'm looking at the past so much... it's because I'm reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I'm not blaming anyone for anything: all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things... that's normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset. As such, here is how I remembered Break Ke Baad.”

Imran then shared screenshots of a number of negative reviews of Break Ke Baad. In his next story, he wrote, “That was then.” This was followed by screenshots of a number of his fans' comments in which they mentioned how much they loved the movie and its songs.

Advertisement

In his next story, Imran wrote, “And here's where I realize my mistake; I paid so much heed to the voices that hurt... and I never valued the voices that loved. What a fool. I won't make that mistake again. Thank you all for helping me change my perspective." Check out his stories below.

Imran Khan’s comeback project

Imran Khan, who was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, might end his eight-year acting sabbatical with a web series. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that he will reunite with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala for his comeback project, an espionage thriller series for a leading OTT platform.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Imran Khan set for his comeback; to reunite with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala