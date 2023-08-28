Imran Khan shares Delhi Belly inside story as he drops BTS photos with Vir Das and Kunaal; Fans demand sequel

Imran Khan has finally returned to the spotlight after years of being inactive from the lights-camera-action world. The actor has been making headlines ever since he hinted at a possible comeback to Bollywood earlier this month. In his first Instagram post in five years, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor revealed that he is working on his comeback and has since been consistently active on Instagram, sharing memories from his previous movies like Bhagya and Break Ke Baad. Now, on August 28, Imran shared another inside story from Delhi Belly as he reminisced his his 2011 film and dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures.

Imran Khan shares Delhi Belly inside story

A while ago, Imran Khan took to his Instagram and shared some stories of his 2011 film Delhi Belly. Sharing two behind-the-scenes pictures from the film, the actor wrote, "No sob stories, and no excuses here. I freaking LOVED Delhi Belly. Every single day that we worked on that film, I was sure of two things; first, that it was a once-in-a-lifetime movie, the kind that you feel lucky to be a part of. And second, that there was no way the censor board would ever let us release this thing. I'm glad I was only wrong on the second count! Here's a look at the makeup test for my swollen eye, and a picture of the boys doing some "method acting" as part of pre-production. Just to make the characters more believable, obviously. @virdas @realkunaalroykapur."

One of the pictures features Imran's Delhi Belly co-stars Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur and another shows the actor testing his swollen eye makeup for the film.

Have a look:

Fans demand a sequel to Delhi Belly

As soon as Imran shared the post featuring an inside story of Delhi Belly, fans were quick enough to react to it. Many of them demanded a sequel to the 2011 film. One wrote, "Want a sequel." Another commented, "If you ever wanna come back with a bang, Delhi Belly 2 would be the perfect project!" "I am obsessed with this one. Bunked school and watched it in a theatre with my high school boyfriend. Hahaha Awaiting sequel since it’s release," wrote a third fan. A fourth fan commented, "eagerly waiting for your comeback." Others were also seen requesting Imran to make his comeback soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Imran Khan set for his comeback; to reunite with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala