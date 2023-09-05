Imran Khan shares long note on ‘self harm’; says ‘Couldn’t absorb that much positivity, so instead I went…’

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is one of the most loved actors in the industry. Not only has he been a heartthrob of the nation but he has also entertained cine lovers with his variety of performances. In a short yet remarkable career span, the actor delivered several performances that touched everyone’s heart so much that his break from acting bothered many. On various occasions, fans have quizzed Khan about his comeback and the actor too has teased fans about his comeback. Recently, taking to his Instagram, Imran Khan shared a long post on self-harm and how he couldn’t absorb positivity in the form of a message of love from his fans.

Imran Khan recalls not being able to ‘absorb that much positivity’

In a post shared today, on September 5, Imran Khan shared a photo featuring him in which he can be seen pouring a mug of water over his head. The post was accompanied by a long caption that reads, “** Trigger Warning Self Harm ** Sorry about the silence…” HAVE A LOOK:

In the caption, the actor added, “when you’ve lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I've been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural. I couldn't absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with.”

He further stated, “And then a funny thing happened. There I was, poking and slicing away trying to feel 'normal', but somehow the edges of the words seemed less sharp... the tips less pointy. They weren't drawing blood the way they used to. They just didn't work anymore. And I think I know why.”

Imran continued, “We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifitng, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall.”

Imran Khan’s acting comeback

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 release, Katti Baati. A few days back the Luck actor had hinted towards ending his eight-year-long acting sabbatical. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Imran will be reuniting with Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na director, Abbas Tyrewala for his comeback web series. The project is touted to be an espionage thriller series for a leading OTT platform.







