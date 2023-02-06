Imran Khan spotted with actress Lekha Washington walking hand in hand; WATCH

Imran Khan won all the hearts of his fans with his debut movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Fans loved seeing him on the silver screen but the actor went missing from action for a long time now. He has been off from social media for quite some time now. Well, he was in news last year for reportedly separating from his wife Avantika Malik. Previous year, the actor had caught our attention when he made a rare appearance at the engagement of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. Recently, Imran was spotted with south actress Lekha Washington as the two were going hand in hand. Imran Khan spotted with Lekha Washington

Actor Imran Khan has once again made a rare appearance on February 5 as he was snapped with south actress Lekha Washington. In the video shared by the paps, Imran was looking super cool in a black t-shirt and blue jeans whereas Lekha, on the other hand was looking pretty in a printed dress. The two were seen holding hands as they walked past the crowd. The duo were looking happy and vibrant in each other's company. Check out the video here

About Imran Khan Imran Khan garnered fame with his debut in the 2008 hit ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. He was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti while he debuted as a director with last year's short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. In his acting career, Imran delivered some amazing performances in films such as Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaraa, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Delhi Belly to name a few. The actor has reportedly quit acting and is focusing on writing and directing films.

