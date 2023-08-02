Imran Khan takes internet by storm after he hints at acting comeback but on THIS condition; Fans react

Imran Khan made his acting debut in 2008 with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The Abbas Tyrewala directorial was loved by the critics and audiences alike. Post that he starred in many commercially successful films and then also gave a slew of flops. His last release was Nikhil Advani’s Katti Batti in 2015, after which he took a sabbatical from acting. Now, Imran has hinted at a comeback in the most bizarre manner, which has taken the internet by storm. Read on to know what are his conditions to return to acting.

Imran Khan hints at acting comeback

In the comments section under veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s recent post on Instagram, a fan randomly requested Imran to make a comeback to movies. The person wrote, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega (Even Zeenat ji made a comeback, don’t know when my Imran Khan will do so).” Imran noticed this comment and replied that he had a certain condition to heed her request. He said, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen (shake hands emoji).”

Fan responses to Imran Khan’s comment

The fans immediately flocked the comments section under the post and demanded Imran to make a comeback. The actor’s reply already has 1,13, 648 likes. People also said that they had all assembled there to like his reply. One fan said, “Not me searching for Aditi’s comment to like Imran’s reply,” while another wrote, “We all are gathered here for 1 reason.” A person requested, “@imrankhan you are my favorite actor EVER please do a COMEBACK,” and another one expressed, “Loved the unity for @imrankhan's comeback wink wink.”

More about Imran Khan

Imran is the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, who also produced his first film. The actor was appreciated for his chemistry with Genelia D’Souza and his chocolate boy persona. After that he went on to do several romcoms which were successful at the box office. These included I Hate Luv Storys with Sonam Kapoor, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan alongside Katrina Kaif and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu in 2012 opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He also received huge critical acclaim for his acting performance in comedy action film Delhi Belly, directed by Abhinay Deo.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Genelia Deshmukh wishes to be part of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel: 'It has huge potential'