Imran Khan wasn't 'great choice' as an 'action hero' for Luck, says director; 'Now that I think...'

Imran Khan was once known as one of the Bollywood chocolate boys who gave several successful romantic comedies like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and more. In between he attempted action roles in films like Kidnap, Luck, and Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara but none of them worked.

Now the director of the 2009 film Luck, Soham Shah has opened up about having Imran Khan in the action thriller and has said that it wasn't a great choice.

Soham Shah says Imran Khan wasn't a great choice as an action hero of Luck

Soham Shah who is known for directing films like Kaal, Luck, and Fixerr is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Kartam Bhugtam. During an interview with India Today, the director talked about his learnings from past failures including that of Luck.

Soham said that now when he thinks about Luck, he feels that Imran Khan wasn't a 'great choice' as the 'action hero' of the film and people didn't accept him in the role. "However, there's no blaming because it was my film, my baby, and I made those decisions," he added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He also shared that the climax of the film was great on paper but it didn't turn out the way he wanted. "But there were little changes that we went ahead with. Those were my learnings, but these are my films. No one can ever guarantee success, and one just needs to keep going," he concluded.

Advertisement

Imran Khan on comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor

Back in the days when Imran Khan started his career in Bollywood, he was one of the most promising young actors and was compared to Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he 'never considered competition' because there's no way to measure it.

"How do you actually measure this? And the idea that if I make a really good film and it is very successful, then somebody else loses—until their next film comes. So then their film earns more, suddenly my film is now less?" He went on to question, "So now should we delete all of those old films and any film that has earned less than 300 crores?"

About Kartam Bhugtam

Kartam Bhugtam is an upcoming psychological thriller written and directed by Soham Shah. The film stars Shreyas Talpade, Madhoo Shah, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles among others. It is slated to hit cinemas on May 17, 2024.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan admits GF Lekha Washington helped him battle depression; reveals shielding their relationship from ‘ugliness’