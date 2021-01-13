On Imran Khan's birthday, let's take a look at when the actor opened up on how Bollywood can get 'suffocating'

Imran Khan, who has turned a year older today, had answered various questions related to the film industry during a chat session in 2014. Check out.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008, has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 38th birthday today. After making his debut in the industry, he had instantly become successful. But after a few years, he disappeared from the public eye and quit acting. Imran’s last release was Katti Batti in 2015. Today, let's take a look at 2014 Reddit Ask Me Anything session, where he answered various questions about nepotism, Bollywood parties and more. During that session, he also hinted that he is going to give up on his acting career.

According to the Hindustan Times report, when one Reddit user asked Imran whether he considers himself an 'insider' in the industry or not; the actor answered, “My family has always been on the fringes of the industry. You might find it hard to believe now, but there was a time when Aamir (uncle) was seen as a maverick outsider who had all these ridiculous notions of ‘bound scripts’ and ‘only shooting one film at a time’”.

He also clarified that he is genuinely not interested in most of the hoopla. “I like my quiet, peaceful life, I like my old friends, I like my cats and dogs... Ideally, I'd just make movies and skip the rest of the media circus,” he added.

When another user asked him how he feels when he occasionally sees himself on TV or the internet, Imran answered, “I don't watch TV... I've worked hard to avoid living in the 'Bollywood Bubble', eating, breathing and living movies. It can get very suffocating.”

Answering about making it in Bollywood because of his connection with , he wrote, “He's never read one of my scripts, or asked a producer to meet me”.

About Bollywood parties, Imran explained that whatever happens in other parties, exactly the same things happen in B-town parties. “People drink, dance, stand in corners and bitch about people they dislike, there are drunken hookups and fights, and people keep going to the bathroom, even if they don't have to pee,” he wrote.

Credits :Hindustan Times

