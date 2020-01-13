Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik shares cryptic poem; Declares her 'last I love you' on his birthday

Avantika Malik has shared a beautiful poem on her Instagram account about love and guess what it is Imran Khan's birthday today. Read out the poem here:

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik had become the talk of the town last year due to the growing differences between the two. Since then, both of them have dodged the media and not answered the boiling question - what caused the split? But a source said that there were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day. Avantika couldn't take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imaara. Imran and Avantika decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid.

Today Avantika Malik has shared a beautiful poem on her Instagram account about love and guess what it is Imran Khan's birthday today. The poem read, "At my last moment. In that small space. Between right now and forever. There will be no fear or regret just one last 'I love you' sent from my soul to yours." Sharing the post, Avantika wrote, "#poetry #somedaysarelikethat." Avantika and Imran had got married in the year 2011 after dating for a long time. They both had a beautiful baby girl, Imara in the year 2014.

Check out Avantika Malik's post here:

Professionally, Imran was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015 starring . The film was helmed by director Nikkhil Advani. Last year when Imran was asked about his divorce with Avantika, the actor reacted quite strongly to questions. He questioned the paps on how they could even ask him things like this at an event. The couple hasn't yet filed for divorce but are definitely living separately.

