Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik shares a puzzling post about feeling 'stuck' and uncertainty

Despite separation rumours, Imran Khan and his estranged wife Avantika Malik have been tight-lipped about their relationship. Recently, the actress has shared a cryptic post that has left netizens in splits.

Actor Imran Khan and his estranged wife Avantika Malik have been in the news owing to their separation rumours. For the unversed, back in 2019, reports of them living separately emerged, but the duo has maintained a silence on the status of their relationship. Not just this, the rumours of their divorce have also been surfacing for a long time. Amid this, Avantika often shares a cryptic post on her social media handles. As we speak of this, she has shared yet another post wherein she talked about uncertainty and finding comfort on the “darkest, quietest nights.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Avantika shared a long quote while thanking her friend Karishma Boolani for bringing the quote to her attention. Her post read as, “One day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic. You won't remember how stuck you felt, or how far behind you thought you were, or what you wished you had done differently.”

The post further says, “All you will see is that within your uncertainty was also potential, and within your lostness was also an opportunity to be found, and within discomfort was the chance to see what you needed to change, and changing it was you becoming the person you were always meant to be. If there is not one single thought that can comfort you in your darkest, quietest nights. please let it be this — one day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic.”

Take a look at Avantika Malik’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Imran and Avantika got hitched in 2011 and also have a daughter Imara together.

