Imran Khan's friend Akshay confirms the actor has bid adieu to acting: There is a better director inside him

In a recent interview, Imran Khan’s close friend Akshay Oberoi has confirmed that the actor has said goodbye to acting. Here’s what Akshay has to say about it.
18219 reads Mumbai Updated: November 18, 2020 12:26 am
Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan made an impressive Bollywood debut with film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and post that, he has been a part of a dozen films. However, the actor, who was also seen as a child artist in Aamir’s first film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, could not carve a niche for himself in the film industry.  Amid this, his dear friend Akshay Oberoi has confirmed that the actor has bid goodbye to his acting career.

In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Akshay opened up about his ‘best friend’ Imran and revealed that the two have been friends for the past 18 years and studied acting together at Kishore Acting School. He added that the Katti Batti star is among his closest friends and now when he has left the showbiz he feels there is a better director and writer in him. 

The leading daily quoted him saying, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting.” He added, “See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”

On a related note, Imran Khan has been missing from the silver screen from the last 5 years. He was last seen in Nikkhil Advani’s film Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Read Also: Kangana Ranaut says 'our daughters are not safe' as she seeks justice for Bihar girl who was burnt alive

Credits :Navbharat Times

