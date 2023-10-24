Imran Khan's rendition of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na leaves fans nostalgic: WATCH viral video

Imran Khan, who made his acting debut with the 2008 romantic comedy film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, has been hitting the headlines since the last few months, ever since he hinted at making a comeback in films. Imran was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, and now, looks like he might end his eight-year acting sabbatical soon. Meanwhile, Imran recently made an appearance at an event, during which he sang the song Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, leaving fans nostalgic.

Imran Khan sings Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na at a recent event

Imran Khan made his first stage appearance after a long time as he attended the IFP Festival Season 13 recently. Videos of Imran from the event have surfaced on social media. One video that has gone viral on Reddit shows the Break Ke Baad actor singing the song Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na from Aa Gale Lag Jaa.

This song played an important role in Imran’s film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, which also starred Genelia D’Souza. Helmed by Abbas Tyrewala, this film is a cult classic, and fans were left nostalgic as they heard Imran singing the song years later, at the event. The video has gone absolutely viral, with Redditors going gaga over him.

Check it out below!

The caption of the post on Reddit read, “Oh man I feel nostalgic Also he looks good.” Meanwhile, another Reddit user commented, “Ohh man, my sister and I used to fangirl over him so hard He still has that charm, waiting to see him back on the big screen.” Another user wrote, “this made me smile :).”

Imran Khan on his comeback

At the event, Imran also talked about his comeback and said, “I don’t have a clear answer, but I am reading scripts and having creative conversations with filmmakers. So hopefully, next year.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported in August that Imran Khan is in advanced talks with Abbas Tyrewala for a spy action-drama series. A source close to the development informed us, “They have been discussing this project for a while now, and things are progressing positively.”

