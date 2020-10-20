Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik shares a perplexing post on marriage & divorce; Calls it a 'truth bomb'

Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have been reportedly living separately. Now, her latest cryptic post has further sparked rumours regarding their married life.

Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik is currently making headlines for a cryptic and hard-hitting post that she has shared on social media sometime back. They were one of the most beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry at one point in time. However, the fans were in deep shock upon hearing the rumours about the two of them living separately. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in January 10, 2011. Both of them have a daughter named Imara.

Meanwhile, Avantika Malik’s latest post has further sparked off rumours. She has termed the same as a ‘serious truth bomb’ in her caption. Here’s how it reads, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt from a source who hinted at the reason behind their breakup. It said that Imran did not have much luck as an actor and that offers started dying up after the failure of Katti Batti. He reportedly became irritable and would react to the littlest of things. Moreover, their savings also got used up. The arguments between them became more frequent post which Avantika told her family everything. The source further said, “They tried various ways to reconcile but to no avail. Both Imran and Avantika were fuming and they decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid.”

Credits :Avantika Malik Instagram

