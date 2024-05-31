Imtiaz Ali admits imagining Madhubala’s ghost while filming in her bungalow: ‘It wasn’t just fear’

Imtiaz Ali is currently basking in the success of his film, Amar Singh Chamkila, a biopic on the late Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila. While Imtiaz has redefined modern romance in Bollywood, he is also open to the horror genre.

Speaking of which, the filmmaker recently shared an anecdote about filming at an alleged haunted bungalow. The bungalow belonged to none other than one of the greatest actresses in Hindi cinema, Madhubala.

When Imtiaz Ali used to shoot at Madhubala’s bungalow at night

In a podcast interview on The Ranveer Show, Imtiaz Ali spoke about his experience of shooting at Madhubala’s alleged haunted bungalow. Recalling those times, the Tamasha director said, “Ek Madhubala ji ka bungalow hua karta tha, usko kehte the Kismat Bungalow. Ab woh reconstruct ho gaya hai. Wahan pe shooting raat ko nahin karne dete the ya raat ko log kiya nahin karte the… (There used to be Madhubala’s house called Kismat Bungalow. It has now been reconstructed. Night shoots weren’t allowed there, and people generally wouldn’t want to shoot there in darkness).”

He added that people used to believe that the bungalow was haunted by her spirit. The filmmaker would often wonder if Madhubala’s ghost would show up or not. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“I often filmed there at night. I would go into the quietest, darkest corners of the bungalow. I used to imagine that Madhubala's ghost might appear, though I don't believe in spirits. I remember the feeling really well; it wasn't just fear, but a sense of awe and romanticism. It's an intriguing combination,” the filmmaker shared.

Imtiaz Ali remembering the experience in his old Instagram post

Two years ago, on Madhubala’s birth anniversary, the Chamkila director posted a picture of the late actress on Instagram. The post also featured his photo. “I can’t get over that my picture appeared with Madhubala! I have shot nights at her old bungalow hoping for her spirit to show up Happy B day eternal Madhubala (sic)!” he wrote in his caption.

Imtiaz Ali’s notable works

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy, Socha Na Tha, in 2005. While his first film tanked at the box office, Imtiaz got his big break after directing Jab We Met in 2007, a movie starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor as leads. Apart from these films, Imtiaz Ali is best known for movies like Highway, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Love Aaj Kal.

ALSO READ: Did you know Imtiaz Ali had different climaxes for Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal, Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha?