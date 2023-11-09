Imtiaz Ali has THIS to say about Ranbir Kapoor's Ved being called bipolar in Tamasha

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood with names like Jab We Met, Rockstar, and Tamasha under his name. Despite being loved by many, the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer has also received a fair share of criticism. Recently, the director spoke about the character of Ved being bipolar.

Imtiaz Ali talks about Ved from Tamasha

In an interview with Film Companion, Imtiaz Ali was asked if the character of Ved Vardhan Sahni (played by Ranbir Kapoor) in Tamasha had bipolar. In response, he said that he is not capable enough to give out the text. He said, “As a film director, I am not capable of providing anyone with the text. There are other psychiatrists who would be doing this job.

He added, "I am not qualified even to say what falls under which category of mental health illness. But, being a human being of a certain type, I can bring you stories of love and make you feel in a certain way. Maybe you can associate with them, and perhaps a small percentage of people can feel that love that fills your heart and makes you feel more comfortable in life.”

In the same interview, Imtiaz said that many actors rejected his films as they thought the roles weren't heroic enough or were "too grey."

About Tamasha

Tamasha is a 2015 romantic drama film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. It follows the life story of Ved through different stages as he meets Tara. Upon release, the film met with mostly mixed to positive critical response. Despite underperforming at the box-office, it has gained a cult status over the years. The performances of the lead, its soundtrack, and visuals have been appreciated.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz is currently gearing up on the biographical musical film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as the titular Punjabi singer alongside Parineeti Chopra. It will be released next year on Netflix.

