Imtiaz Ali is impressed with Vijay Varma; Here's why

After wooing the audience with his performance in "Gully Boy" and "Baaghi 3", actor Vijay Varma is all set to showcase his skills in Netflix's upcoming project "She", which is created by Imtiaz Ali.

On the show, Vijay will be seen playing the role of Sasya, a narcotic dealer who embarks on a complex relationship with Aaditi Pohankar's character, a timid female police constable.

Vijay's acting skills has left Imtiaz impressed. The filmmaker is now full of praise for the actor.

"Vijay approaches acting from a pure intention. It's very easy to collaborate with him. He has contributed a lot to the scenes. He is technically not Sasya in real life but he has worked really well and that is why it looks so real," said Imtiaz.

"What Vijay has done is that he has contributed to the character since he had the advantage from being from those regions. He is a pure actor and has pushed himself to be closer to the character of Sasya. Regardless of gender, when you do that in terms of your physicality, sexuality -- you need to take that journey, and that was a very interesting journey for all of us, to go at that point, say it purely, without being ashamed of it," the filmmaker said.

Credits :IANS

