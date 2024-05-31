Imtiaz Ali recalls making of Nadaan Parindey song from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar and how he attracted Rumi's influence

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar is one of the Bollywood films that has taken the status of a cult classic over the years. Be it the film's story, performances, direction, or music, everything has played a great role in making it one of the most loved Hindi films.

Rockstar's soundtrack is adored by music lovers, with almost all the songs receiving love and appreciation. However, among them, Nadaan Parindey stands out as one of the most discussed tracks. Imtiaz Ali recently shared insights into the creation of this song and revealed the influence of the great Sufi poet, Rumi, in its making.

Imtiaz Ali on how Naadan Parindey song from Rockstar was created

Naadan Parindey plays towards the end of the film and shifts the audience's mood into a state of grief. Even 12 years after the song's release, it carries a huge impact and never fails to make us feel the pain of Jordan played by Ranbir Kapoor as he loses the love of his life.

Over the years, the lyrics of the song have been said to have the influence of Rumi. While speaking at Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast, Imtiaz Ali shared some interesting details regarding the making of the song. The director said that when he was thinking of the song and the mindset of Jordan, he didn't know much about Rumi. It so happened that because he was seeking something so much, he ended up attracting Rumi's influence to the song. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the song written by Irshad Kamil, the director recalled that they were shooting for the beginning of a song that involved drum beats. There were no lyrics to the song till that time. He shared that AR Rahman had created some drum beats to inspire him to think about the song that would be played during the scene in which the police arrested Jordan outside the hospital and he picked up a fight with them.

While he was thinking about the song, he received a text message from an NRI friend which read, "The hunting falcon fears the sound of the drums. Come home. Come home." The thought struck a chord with Imtiaz because he had similar thoughts regarding the scene in his mind.

He also recalled the influence of Rumi in the Meeting Place scene was unintentional and it was after he thought of the scene, he realized that it matched the quotes of the great Sufi poet.

When asked if he felt Rumi's influence supernaturally, he disagreed and said that it was because his mind was tuned to a frequency where he ended up attracting his influence.

Imtiaz Ali's work front

Imtiaz Ali's latest film Amar Singh Chamkila had a direct-to-OTT release on April 12 and received a warm response from the audience as well as critics. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the film was based on the life and struggles of the 80s controversial Punjabi singer duo Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur who were assassinated at a young age.

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali says Ranbir Kapoor is more interested in his fans than they are in him; reveals Animal star asks fans 'What did you have in breakfast?'