Imtiaz Ali recalls warnings he received before meeting Sunny Deol during Socha Na Tha

Sunny Deol who was last seen in the blockbuster film Gadar 2 is often associated with the image of the 'Angry Young Man' because of his roles in films, leading people to believe he's just as temperamental in real life. When filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was about to meet Sunny Deol for the narration of his debut film, Socha Na Tha, he received warnings about this aspect of the actor's persona. However, after their meeting, Imtiaz's view of Sunny Deol changed. He now greatly respects the actor because Sunny was the one who gave him the opportunity to make his first film.

Imtiaz Ali recalls the warnings he received before meeting Sunny Deol

During a recent interaction with Lallantop, Imtiaz Ali shared how he landed the chance to direct his debut film, Socha Na Tha, featuring Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia as the main characters. He mentioned that Sunny Deol found out that his cousin Abhay was considering a film project with Imtiaz, so he reached out to the director. He said, “Sunny Deol likely got wind of Abhay's plans to make a film. He called me and said, ‘Ye kya ho raha hai? Pehle main approve karunga fir ye film banegi (What's going on? First, I will approve it, and then the film will be made). I will produce it.”

Even before Imtiaz could have a meeting with Sunny Deol, some people attempted to “scare” him by saying, “He's an action hero, an angry man, and you're approaching him with a story where the hero gets slapped. He's also physically strong. What if he actually slaps you in anger?” Imtiaz had never encountered a famous actor in person before, but because he was eager to discuss the script of Socha Na Tha and make the film, he traveled to Shimla to narrate it to Sunny Deol.

Imtiaz Ali reveals how his perception of Sunny Deol changed

In the same conversation Imtiaz Ali further mentioned that since Sunny Deol was busy shooting a film in Shimla, he informed the filmmaker that their meeting could only happen late at night, early in the morning, or during rainfall. Imtiaz got his opportunity while it rained and presented the script to Sunny. After hearing the script, the actor said, “Yes, I’ll make the film.”

Speaking about how his perception changed, Imtiaz mentioned, “Sunny Deol is a very shy man and also he is very sensitive. He didn't inquire about my background or experience. He holds a significant place in my life because he provided me with my first film.”

Sunny Deol is currently reveling in the success of Gadar 2 and will appear in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 47, a film produced by Aamir Khan.

