Imtiaz Ali recalls writing Alia Bhatt starrer Highway's dialogues post reaching location

Imtiaz Ali is a highly respected and popular filmmaker in Bollywood. He is renowned for his skill in crafting romantic narratives with empowered female leads. One of his popular and well-received film is Highway, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

For Highway, Imtiaz Ali took on a challenge by creating a film with minimal equipment, focusing on a captivating story. This approach resulted in the version of the film that audiences watched in theaters. Recently, he opened up on the same and also revealed that he wrote the dialogues of the film post reaching the location.

Imtiaz Ali reveals he wrote Highway’s dialogues after reaching the location

During a recent interaction on Stumble with Roshan Abbas, Imtiaz Ali explained his decision to make Highway with minimal equipment which only consisted of a “camera on a stick” and “no light” and also provided more details on it. He also revealed that he wrote the film's dialogues on-site with Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda after arriving at the filming location. He said, “The thought of being able to compete with new directors led me to make Highway. There was no light in the film, except for one or two sequences. There was no light, there was just a camera on a stick and, this time, I did not write the dialogues of the film. We used to reach the location and then I would write the scene and we would shoot it.”

He also mentioned that he used to take Alia Bhatt to a hill without any scenes planned. Getting to these picturesque locations was a challenge because heavy filming equipment couldn't reach there. So, they carried cameras and took the actors to these places.

He further added that both Randeep and Alia would hike up the mountains. Alia often asked him, “Sir bolna kya hai? (What are the dialogues?)”, and he would reply, “I don’t know. Let’s get there and by the time we are there, you will know.”

Imtiaz Ali's work front

Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Chamkila, which explores the life and impact of the famous singer Amar Singh Chamkila, known for his music that mesmerized Punjab. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

When Highway was released, Alia Bhatt was a relatively new face in the industry, having acted in just one film prior. However, Highway marked a significant turning point in her career. It garnered extensive praise from critics and performed successfully at the box office. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar’s hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.

