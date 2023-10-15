Imtiaz Ali regrets his decision to act in Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday; here's why he calls it a 'mistake'

Imtiaz Ali, a renowned director, had a significant but not widely recognized part in Anurag Kashyap's movie Black Friday, where he played the role of Yakub Memon. In a recent interview, Imtiaz talked about his strong friendship with Anurag, which goes back to their time at Delhi University. He also shared an intriguing aspect of Anurag Kashyap's aspirations, disclosing that Anurag initially aspired to be an actor, not a director. Imtiaz also explained why he decided to take on a role in Anurag's movie.

Imtiaz Ali opens up on acting in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday

During a recent interaction with Lallantop, when discussing his hesitant choice to act in Anurag Kashyap's film Black Friday, Imtiaz Ali admitted, “When we are young, we all make mistakes. One of my mistakes was taking his advice. We spent a lot of time together and even lived in the same building. We were deeply involved in each other's work. I don't know why he suggested that I should play the role of Yakub Memon in Black Friday. I think it was his stubbornness, vo merko zaleel karna chahta hoga (he wanted to embarrass me). He said to me, ‘Mein apke liye jaan de sakta hu, aap mere liye role nahi kar sakte (I can give my life for you, but you can't play a role for me). He said this with a lot of emotion, probably because he was a struggling actor at the time (laughs). At that time also he was acting.”

The filmmaker shared that Anurag suggested he keep his hair long because he wanted to film additional scenes for the movie. Following that, the filmmaker decided to maintain his long hair and never cut it short again. He said, “This is why I have long hair now.”

Imtiaz Ali reveals Anurag Kashyap wanted to become an actor earlier

Imtiaz Ali reflected on how Anurag Kashyap genuinely wanted to become an actor. He said, “Anurag banana actor chahta tha. The first time I saw a portfolio was when Anurag showed me his own. At that time, I didn't know I'd become a director and see many portfolios in the future, but Anurag's was the first. In it, he had photos showcasing his muscles. He approached me when I was part of the production team for a TV show that would be shot at Delhi University. Anurag, who was at Hansraj College while I was at Hindu College, came to find me in my hostel and presented his portfolio. I was impressed by his dedication as he had many photos taken from various angles.”

Black Friday was Anurag Kashyap's second film as a director, following Paanch. He not only directed but also wrote the movie. It was based on the book Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts by Hussain Zaidi, which recounts the 1993 Bombay bombings. The film explores the events leading to the bombings and the police investigation that followed.

