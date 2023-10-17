Imtiaz Ali REVEALS he initially wanted to cast Bobby Deol in Jab we Met and Sunny Deol in Highway

Imtiaz Ali, known for his popular and highly appreciated films Highway featuring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda and Jab We Met featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently revealed that he initially had different casting choices for these movies. He had earlier considered Sunny Deol for Highway and Bobby Deol for Jab We Met. He also opened how both the films went on to the final cast.

Imtiaz Ali reveals Bobby Deol was initially chosen for Jab We Met

During a recent interview with Lallantop, Imtiaz Ali revealed how Bobby Deol was initially chosen for the Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film Jab We Met. Speaking about the same, he said, “I originally intended to cast Bobby Deol for Jab We Met. We were good friends at the time, and I thought he would be a great fit for the film. However, Socha Na Tha took me five years to complete. During that time, I still wanted Bobby to start Jab We Met, but there were further delays.”

Imtiaz Ali shared that Bobby Deol kept on delaying Jab We Met because he was receiving offers for roles in films by renowned directors. He said, “Bobby Deol was receiving offers from well-known directors, which led to delays in starting my film. However, as time passed, I found this delay problematic because it was causing financial difficulties, given the five years I spent on Socha Na Tha and an additional two years without working on another film. Then I told Bobby and suggested to him, ‘‘Let’s not make this film. Let’s shake our hands and decide we will not do this film together because then our thing will be affected.”

Imtiaz opens up on his initial plans to make Highway with Sunny Deol

Imtiaz Ali also mentioned that he initially considered having Sunny Deol for Highway and even discussed it with Subhash Ghai. He explained, “I attempted to create Highway with Sunny Deol, and it was a distinct film with a revenge storyline, something typically associated with Sunny Deol's movies. I also explored the possibility of making a Highway with Subhash Ghai. He mentioned that the script of the film resembled his 1983 movie, Hero. I've watched Hero 25 times, so perhaps that story has influenced me.”

Currently, Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Chamkila. The film explores the life and impact of the famous singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who enchanted Punjab with his songs. The movie features Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

