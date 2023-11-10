Imtiaz Ali reveals his stories got rejected as they were ‘too gray’; actors wanted it to be more heroic

Imtiaz Ali is a filmmaker who brought the Hindi film industry onto the world map by making movies like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, and Love Aaj Kal, among many others. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila. In an interview, Ali revealed that there were times when his stories were rejected by actors for being too gray.

Imtiaz Ali reveals his stories got rejected as actors wanted it to be more heroic

While interacting with Film Companion, Imtiaz Ali opened up about the time when his stories would come across as gray. He would be asked by actors to make the characters more heroic. Elaborating on it, the Jab Harry Met Sejal director said that sometimes they (actors) don’t understand what is happening. But when they look at his track record, they feel that he has made these films. Hence feel that whatever he is saying must be correct.

He divulged, “So, there have been times when people have commented on my stories and my stories have also been rejected. Sometimes the characters don’t sound very heroic and for that reason, a lot of actors also reject your story. They feel that it is too grey,” he spilled adding that nobody talks about the mental health aspect of the movies. “They say this is not the typical Hindi film character, so do we need so much grey or can it be a bit more heroic? I can only make films about people I understand,” he divulged.

Imtiaz Ali talks about the mental health element in his films

Further on in the same interview, the director-producer shared that when he started writing for films like Tamasha, he never thought that he was talking about mental health. “So, when I was making Tamasha, Highway, Jab We Met or Socha Na Tha, it’s what I saw around me and it’s the issue that people have,” he shared adding that he never mentioned a technical term in the films because he felt that’s not what he was trying to do. He was just writing characters and stories, the filmmaker added.

