Imtiaz Ali reveals WHY he didn't reunite with Kareena Kapoor post Jab We Met; 'There’s also a responsibility...'

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met is a gem that fans love even today. The Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor starrer epitomizes romance and connects with the audience to date. We fans have been asking the director about the sequel for a long time now.

Every time this question was asked, Imtiaz had the same reply. But now, in a chat with News 18, the director opened up on collaborating with Kareena again after this massive blockbuster film. He revealed why that has not happened yet.

Imtiaz Ali on reuniting with Kareena Kapor Khan

Talking about the sequel to Jab We Met, Imtiaz Ali dismissed the idea of it but went on to add that he would have loved to collaborate with Kareena Kapoor Khan again. Explaining why that could not happen yet, the director went on to say that whenever a filmmaker works with an actor, 'there is a responsibility on him to not do anything,' just for the sake of it.

Imtiaz Ali on Jab We Met sequel

The director has spoken about this several times before but in this interview, he opened up about the sequel of Jab We Met again. Imtiaz Ali quipped, “Why have a sequel to Jab We Met (laughs)? If people want to keep relishing the film, they can keep watching the first one! There has to be a story and a reason to make Jab We Met 2. But let’s see if it happens. Never say never!”

The director further added that he made Love Aaj Kal the second time and people did not love it that much. Saying this, he added that this is not the reason he does not want to make the sequel to Jab We Met. “But unless there’s a really passionate reason to make a sequel, one shouldn’t.”

On the work front, Imtiaz Ali is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Amar Singh Chamkila. This film stars Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor can be seen playing the titular role, while the actress plays his second wife, Amarjot Kaur.

