Imtiaz Ali reveals why Saif Ali Khan liked his Love Aaj Kal trailer more than Sara Ali Khan’s

Days after Saif Ali Khan spoke about the Love Aaj Kal trailer starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, director Imtiaz Ali revealed why the Race actor loved his trailer more.

Ever Singh Imtiaz Ali has unveiled the trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal, the movie has witnessed a continuous comparison with ’s 2009 release of the same name. It was quite evident that Saif will be quizzed about his reaction towards Sara’s Love Aaj Kal trailer. To this, the Nawab of Pataudi stated that he liked the trailer of original Love Aaj Kal more than the new one. Needless to say, Saif’s grabbed a lot of attention.

And now Imtiaz, who has directed both the movie, isn’t surprised by Saif’s response. In fact, the filmmaker stated that this reaction was evident as the Nawab of Pataudi was emotionally invested in Love Aaj Kal. In his recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, Imtiaz spoke about the same, “Of course, he would. Saif was emotionally invested in that film. I would be upset if he’d said he liked this trailer better.” For the uninitiated, Saif, who played the lead role in 2009 release Love Aaj Kal opposite , was also the producer of the movie.

Furthermore, Imtiaz spoke about the bond he shared with Saif and recalled the fun they had while shooting for the movie. “We had an easy equation, and even in a difficult situation, both of us had a connection because we were shameless enough to not let it really bother us,” he added.

Interestingly, ever since Sara was roped in Love Aaj Kal, there were reports that Saif will be seen playing the role of her onscreen father. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, Saif wasn’t a part of the movie. Meanwhile, given the constant comparison between the movies, it will be interesting to see if Sara’s Love Aaj Kal will be able to meet the expectation of the audience. Also starring Randeep Hooda in the supporting role, the movie will be hitting the screens on February 14, 2020.

