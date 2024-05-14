Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur married because they weren’t pretentious but ‘desperate’

Imtiaz Ali’s recently released Amar Singh Chamkila has healed the hearts of several cinema lovers who have been craving a good story for a long time. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the biographical drama highlighted an infamous reality of the late singer’s life - his second marriage with Amarjot Kaur. The filmmaker has now talked about the same.

Imtiaz Ali talks about the thoughts he contemplated while deciding to show Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife

The Netflix movie chronicles the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila’s rise to stardom and a tragic death that still remains unsolved. One of the aspects of his life that sparked quite a discussion on the internet was his second marriage with Amarjot Kaur. In a recent interview with Fever FM, the Rockstar director addressed the same.

Imtiaz Ali assumed that Chamkila was trying to 'buy' his freedom from his first wife Gurmail Kaur with money. Imtiaz further shared, "The scene had dialogue earlier, but I cut them out because I thought that Chamkila would have nothing to say to her."

Ali also shared that Diljit Dosanjh felt a little uneasy about this aspect of the singer’s life as he would wonder what conversations the couple might have had after the reality came out.

Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were desperate

Saying ‘society affords celebrities certain liberties’, Imtiaz Ali shared that Chamkila exploited these liberties which eventually kept him unhappy. “He knew that it was all superficial. Every success that he had was more than he’d ever imagined, and he felt that he couldn’t lose this opportunity. He knew that he had no option when it came to marrying Amarjot. They decided to be together because they were desperate people, and there was no reason to pretend any longer,” Imtiaz signed off.

Amar Singh Chamkila opened to positive reviews on Netflix and enjoys an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10. It also stars Kul Sidhu, Nisha Bano, Anjum Batra, and Anurag Arora among others. Composed by AR Rahman, the movie’s album was also unanimously declared a hit by the audiences.

