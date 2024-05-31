Imtiaz Ali says Ranbir Kapoor is more interested in his fans than they are in him; reveals Animal star asks fans 'What did you have in breakfast?'

Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor have collaborated twice for films like Rockstar and Tamasha and both of them proved to be classics over a period of time. Even when we watch these films today, the first-class direction of Imtiaz and the A-grade acting of Ranbir is striking.

Imtiaz has always spoken highly about Ranbir's acting skills and now recently again he counted him among the best Bollywood actors. The director also shared how the star is highly interested in his fans.

Imtiaz Ali on what makes Ranbir Kapoor a good actor

While speaking at the recent podcast of Ranveer Allahabadia, Imtiaz Ali opened up about the qualities of a good actor that Ranbir Kapoor possesses. When asked if empathy is one of the important things to be good at acting, the director said that there are some inherent qualities in a good actor including empathy and kindness.

Explaining his point, he added that while an empathic person can understand what someone's going through, a good actor's job is beyond that because they need to express his emotions as well.

Ranbir Kapoor asks 'boring questions' to his fans

Imtiaz counted Ranbir's quality of being interested in other people as a huge blessing. He said that Ranbir is more interested in his fans than they are in him when they come to meet him. The director shared that the star asks his fans 'boring questions' like 'From where have you come?', 'Did you catch bus in the morning?' and 'What did you eat in the breakfast?' which doesn't make acting a difficult task for him.

Imtiaz Ali's work front

Imtiaz Ali's latest film Amar Singh Chamkila had a direct-to-OTT release on April 12 and received a warm response from the audience as well as critics. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the film was based on the life and struggles of the 80s controversial Punjabi singer duo Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur who were assassinated at a young age.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on his most awaited film Ramayana which will have him in the role of Lord Rama. Also starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol in main roles, the film is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

After Ramayana, Ranbir will move to Love and War, another biggie starring him alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is expected to hit the cinemas on Christmas 2025.

A sequel to Animal titled Animal Park is also in the works.

