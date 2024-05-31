Imtiaz Ali was 'disappointed' during shoot of Rockstar's Kun Faya Kun at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah; Here's why

Rockstar is Imtiaz Ali’s one of the best works to date. The soundtrack album of the 2011 film is still cherished among cinephiles, even after 13 years of its release. Phir Se Ud Chala, Nadaan Parinde, and Katiya Karun, remember? Imtiaz recently spoke about the making of Kun Faya Kun, the song jointly crooned by Mohit Chauhan, AR Rahman, and Javed Ali in Rockstar.

The song Kun Faya Kun featured Ranbir Kapoor along with a cameo by the late, celebrated actor Shammi Kapoor. For the uninitiated, the track was shot at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi. The director shared how he struggled while filming the song at the site.

Imtiaz Ali’s struggle to shoot Rockstar song Kun Faya Kun

In a new interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show, Imtiaz Ali revealed that he had to redesign the song sequence due to some restrictions at the Dargah.

Ranveer, the show’s host, asked him about the energy on set while the director was shooting for Kun Faya Kun at the Dargah. In response to this, Imtiaz recalled how he was disappointed after reaching the set. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He said, “Hum jab andar gaye toh (jo) hamare plans the na, sab chaknachoor ho gaya. Humein pata chala hum wahan trolley nahin laga sakte. Hamare saare shots moving the (When we went inside, our plans were shattered. We got to know that we couldn’t put a trolley at the location. All of our shots were moving)."

Advertisement

“Humein pata chala ki camera ka koi bhi angle kisi stand pe bhi lagake Dargah ki height ke upar nahin rakh sakte the….(We were not even allowed to mount the camera above the height of the Dargah),” the filmmaker added.

The Rockstar director shared that his team was informed about the restrictions when they reached the location. “Zero pe aa gaye hum. Phir shot by shot humne devise kiya ki isko kaise shoot karein. Ek silent energy ho gayi. (We were at zero. Then we redesigned the entire sequence, shot by shot. There was a silent energy on the set),” he said.

More about Rockstar

Rockstar starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri as leads. Ranbir played the role of Jordan (Janardan Jakhar, aka JJ), a student studying at the Hindu college who aspires to become a rockstar.

Nargis was cast as his love interest, Heer Kaul, a student at St. Stephens College. It featured Piyush Mishra, Kumud Misha, and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles too.

ALSO READ: Imtiaz Ali admits imagining Madhubala’s ghost while filming in her bungalow: ‘It wasn’t just fear’