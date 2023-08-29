'In moments like these I try and ground myself...': Kriti Sanon opens up about her National Film Award win

Kriti Sanon has become one of the most prominent Bollywood actresses in a short span of time. She made her debut in 2014 with Heropanti and has since achieved a massive amount of success. At the 69th National Film Awards, she bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in Mimi. The award was shared between her and Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanon has now opened up about her accomplishments.

Kriti Sanon talks about her National Film Award win

In an interview with India Today, Kriti spoke about bagging a National Film Award. When asked what's next for her, she said: "I don't know about that, but I think you know in moments like these I try and ground myself a lot more and just think of the fact that if so many people have thought that I deserved a validation like this or a prestigious award like this, then I must have done something right and that I must continue to make myself better and do even better than what I have."

Kriti Sanon talks about the pressure post the win

The actress was asked whether she is feeling the pressure of winning a National Award or not. Kriti answered and said that it is a "huge deal" and emphasized that she now needs to work harder than before. "It does give me a lot of confidence as well to take risks, to do things differently, and to push the envelope, exploring the side of myself as an actor that I haven't tried exploring," she added.

In Laxman Utekar's Mimi, Kriti played the role of a dancer turned surrogate mother. The movie also starred Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from Kriti, Tripathi also bagged the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Mimi. Kriti will be next seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the action thriller Ganpath. She is also doing an untitled romantic movie with Shahid Kapoor and a project titled The Crew with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, Kriti also launched her own production house. Its maiden film is titled Do Patti and it will star Kajol in the lead. Apart from acting, Kriti is also the co-founder of the cosmetic brand Hyphen.

