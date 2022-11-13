In PICS: Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan make heads turn as they attend an event together

Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan , the most sought-after stars of the Bollywood and Telugu film industry were recently spotted together in New Delhi. As per the latest updates, The Bollywood action hero and Telugu star came together for an event in the capital city on November 12, Saturday. In the pictures and videos from the event, Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan were seen bonding with each other and having a great time. The celebrated stars turned heads as they looked dapper in suits.

Akshay Kumar looked handsome in the black suit, which he paired with a white shirt, at the event. Ram Charan, on the other hand, opted for a brown suit and white shirt for the occasion. The popular stars were seen having a great time at the event and were seen bonding with each other and chatting throughout the event. At the event, the duo also extensively spoke about the changing trends in cinema, and the tastes of audiences.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

The Khiladi of Bollywood is one of the busiest actors in the country. Akshay Kumar has a massive line-up of projects including the untitled Soorarai Pottru remake helmed by Sudha Kongara, OMG 2, multi-starrer Selfiee which is an official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Driving License, and much more. He is also set to make his debut in Marathi Cinema with the upcoming Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Veer Daudale Saat. Akshay is making a special appearance in the film, in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ram Charan's work front

The Telugu star is currently on a high with the massive success of RRR, the recently released SS Rajamouli directorial which marked his first onscreen collaboration with Jr NTR. Ram Charan is currently busy with the shooting of his 15th project, which has been tentatively titled RC 15. The movie, which is helmed by the veteran filmmaker S Shankar, is touted to be a political thriller. He is reportedly roped in to make a special appearance in the upcoming Salman Khan-starring Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

