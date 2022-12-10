IN PICS: Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a white cutout dress with plunging neckline
Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Mili, has shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress is seen flaunting her back in neon colour bikini wear.
It will be not wrong to say that Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish and beautiful-looking actresses in the industry. She surely knows how to make head turns with her fashion choices. Be it ethnic wear, western wear, or athleisure, the actress is always on point with her fashion game. Well, keeping up with the trend, she set the internet on fire with her pictures. She took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans and followers with mesmerising photos of herself.
Janhvi Kapoor’s post
In the pictures, the Mili actress can be seen dressed in a white cutout dress with a plunging neckline and posing at the camera. In the second photo, a closer look at her face is shared while in the third photo, she can be seen turning her back to the camera and facing the sea. She has captioned the pictures as ‘she wrote, “meet me in the pale moonlight.” Her close friend Orhan Awatramani commented, “Hi".
Janhvi Kapoor also shared a series of photos of her dressed in a neon bikini. With curly tresses and the no-makeup touch, the actress flaunted her back. She is seen relaxing on a makeshift bed attached to the luxurious stay of her beachy holiday. “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds, and an endless ocean,” Kapoor wrote as a caption.
Take a look here:
Janhvi Kapoor’s work front:
She was last seen in Milli and will next share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. Besides this, she has again collaborated with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar for Mr. & Mrs Mahi.
