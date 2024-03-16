In rare occurrence, Shah Rukh Khan spotted interacting with fans at Mumbi airport; actor looks dashing in pony tail

There is no denying the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and his stardom is beyond words. It is always a fan fest when SRK steps out of his house and it is a mini celebration when King Khan decides to interact with his fans. Well, last night was nothing less than a mini carnival of fans outside Mumbai airport where they spotted the Dunki star casually walking towards his car amidst the fan frenzy and also greeting them.

Shah Rukh Khan meets and greets fans

In the video shot by a fan, we can see Shah Rukh Khan looking dapper in a black tee and baggy pants. He wore glasses and tied his hair in a funky two-ponytail look. The actor can be seen walking out of the airport and the moment fans spot him, they surround the actor and rushed towards him. SRK too made sure to interact with his fans and also sign autographs for them. Indeed it was a great surprise for the fans to see the Jawan star walking by their side at the airport.

Check out the video:

Shah Rukh Khan to return to the spy universe with Pathaan 2

Last year, in January, Shah Rukh Khan captivated audiences and dominated the box office with his stellar performance in Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film not only marked SRK's triumphant comeback but also introduced him into the YRF spy universe.

Recently, Pinkvilla unveiled an exclusive update on the sequel, revealing that Shah Rukh's portrayal of Pathaan resonated deeply with audiences, sparking a fervent demand for more SRK in the spy avatar. A source closely associated with the project disclosed, "Soon after the release in January 2023, Aditya Chopra and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster.”

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Pathaan 2 will precede Tiger vs Pathaan and is poised to set the stage for an epic clash between two cinematic legends on the silver screen. Aditya Chopra and SRK are currently in discussions to commence production on Pathaan 2 by December 2024, promising fans another thrilling chapter in the exhilarating spy saga.

