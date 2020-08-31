  1. Home
Inaaya Kemmu is one happy kid as she plays bubble game but fans miss her partner Taimur Ali Khan; See PHOTO

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of little munchkin Inaaya Kemmu as she plays the bubble game; Take a look
As much as we love to see photos of Taimur Ali Khan, we equally love to see photos of his cousin Inaaya Kemmu and thanks to mom Soha Ali Khan, she makes sure to share unseen photos of the little munchkin. While sometimes, Soha shares photos of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya playing together, on other occasions, we have Inaaya pose solo for her mom and today, Soha Ali Khan brightened up the day when she posted a photo of Inaaya wherein she is seen playing with the water bubbles while she dons a red tee and blue jeans. Alongside the photo, Soha’s caption read, “Don’t burst my bubble!".

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, where she played the character of Ranjana co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Pamela Singh Bhutoria. As for hubby Kunal Kemmu, he was last seen in Lootcase and due to the pandemic, the film witnessed an OTT release and Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to praise Kunal’s performance in the film.

Also, recently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan confirmed their pregnancy, Soha wished her sister-in-law and brother by posting a photo of Saif Ali Khan and while in the photo, Saif was seen sitting on a chair with a serious expression on his face, she described Saif as ‘The Quadfather’. “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever…” Also, during a recent interview, Soha got talking about Taimur and Inaaya’s camaraderie as she said that although Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her, but Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, and she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him.

Don’t burst my bubble!

ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the frame with Soha Ali Khan as Taimur & Inaaya relaxed in their strollers

