Inaaya Naumi is father Kunal Kemmu’s ‘little sunshine’ and THIS sweet photo of the duo is winning the internet

Kunal Kemmu often shares adorable photos of his little girl, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on social media. On Thursday, Kunal shared a cute photo of Inaaya that is bound to leave you in awe.

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were spending time with this little one, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at home. Often, Soha and Kunal would share Inaaya’s cute shenanigans at home. From learning Yoga to dancing with her dad, Inaaya has been having a gala time at home with her parents and Soha and Kunal make it a point to share the cute photos and videos on social media with their fans. Once again, the Malang star shared an endearing photo with his munchkin that is bound to leave you in awe.

On Thursday, Kunal took to social media to share a cute photo with Inaaya. In the endearing photo, Inaaya can be seen sitting cross-legged on a chair as she eats her favourite dish in her bowl. Her pet dog can be seen behind her chair in the photo and dad Kunal can be seen admiring his little sunshine in an endearing way. The father-daughter duo could be seen spending time outside on their rooftop amid the lockdown and the cute photo is bound to leave you in awe.

Kunal captioned the photo as, “My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds.” A few days back, Kunal had shared a cute video of him meditating while Inaaya was seen observing her dad and following him. The video went viral on social media and fans loved the cute banter between the father-daughter duo. Amid the lockdown, Inaaya has been at home with her parents and often, Soha and Kunal give fans a glimpse of their fun at home with the little munchkin. On the work front, Kunal was last seen in Malang with , Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

Here is Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s latest photo:

