Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu's cute reading session amid lockdown will drive away your quarantine blues

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kunal Kemmu shares an adorable candid picture with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu that will melt your heart.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the cutest kids in B-town. The kid has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures. This 2-year-old kid has already garnered a lot of fans at such a young age. Mommy Soha keeps entertaining the audience with cute pictures and videos of Inaaya leaving everyone in awe of the kid. Recently, the cut munchkin stole hearts with her cute glimpse of helping her dad Kunal while peeling peas at home.

And now, Kunal has shared an adorable picture with Inaaya which will just melt your hearts. In the pic shared, we can see the little doll looks cute while sitting on a baby chair all dressed up in a pink top and blue pajamas with a book in front of her. This candid photo of Kunal and Inaaya was taken during the father-daughter reading session. Sharing the picture, Kunal wrote, "The stories you tell me are so much more fun than the ones I read to you."

(Also Read: After Taimur becomes Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bunny, Inaaya turns Kunal Kemmu’s helper to peel peas amid lockdown)

A few days back, Kunal shared a beautiful photo of Soha and Inaaya that broke the internet and even won Kareena’s hearts. In the photo, we can see Soha holding Inaaya in her arms. The Laal Singh Chaddha star took to the comments section of the photo and expressed her love for Soha and Inaaya in the sweetest way. Meanwhile, amidst the lockdown, everyone is staying at home and is urging fans to adhere to the Coronavirus lockdown. Kunal is spending time with his family and often, he and Soha shared videos and photos of chilling at home amidst the lockdown. Recently, Soha shared a video of Kunal dancing his heart out on The Wakhra Song while chilling in Inaaya’s playroom at home.

Check out Kunal Kemmu's post here:

