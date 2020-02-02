Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu's father daughter conversation is too cute to be missed; WATCH

In the video, shared by Soha, we can see Inaaya who is dressed up in a cute white frock is having some serious conversation with Kunal while sitting on a sofa.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the cutest kids in B-town. The kid has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures. We saw her dress up in a Halloween costume, celebrate Children's Day with daddy Kunal, chant the Gayatri Mantra and much more where the took away the cake with her cuteness! This 2-year-old kid has already garnered a lot of fans at such a young age. Mommy Soha keeps entertaining the audience with cute pictures and videos of Inaaya leaving everyone in awe of the kid.

Recently, a video of Inaaya talking with father Kunal has been winning hearts on the internet. In the video, shared by Soha, we can see Inaaya who is dressed up in a cute white frock is having some serious conversation with Kunal while sitting on a sofa. While the two are talking with each other, the 2-year-old kid gets up in the middle of the conversation and goes and sits on the other sofa. The little munchkin's expression is just too cute to be missed. We wonder, what is the father-daughter talking about though? Sharing the video, Soha wrote, "Fathers and daughters really do speak a language all of their own (this is just a snippet)"

Check out Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu's video here:

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank with , , Sanjay Dutt, Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur and and Lootcase. He will be seen in Malang with , Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. The movie will hit the theatres on 7th February 2020. The movie has already piqued the interest of the audiences upon the release of its trailer and amazing tracklist of songs including Malang title track, Humraah and Chal Ghar Chalen.

