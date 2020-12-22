Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chatting with Kunal Kemmu as they twin in black is a perfect father daughter candid moment

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu never fails to leave all impressed with her cuteness. Recently, Kunal shared a sweet candid click with her and it surely will give you major daddy-daughter goals.

Among the various star kids in Bollywood, if there is one little cutie patootie who has managed to leave the internet in awe of her shenanigans, it is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The adorable munchkin never fails to impress everyone with her antics that her parents often share on their Instagram handles. Speaking of this, today, Kunal shared a cute moment with Inaaya on his handle that has sent fans gushing over the daddy-daughter duo.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal dropped a photo of Inaaya chatting with him. In the photo, we can see Kunal sitting by the side of the window at his house while Inaaya stood by his side. The little cutie is seen staring at her dad as she was saying something. On the other hand, Kunal is seen admiring his little girl as she chats with him. The cute daddy-daughter endearing moment was captured in the frame and it is sure to warm your hearts.

In the picture, Kunal is seen sporting a black tee with matching jeans, a hat, and a cool pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, little Inaaya is seen sporting a black dress with white motifs on it. The daddy-daughter duo twinned in black for a picture-perfect moment.

Take a look at Kunal and Inaaya's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Inaaya decked up as a princess when she showed up with her parents to cousin Taimur Ali Khan's birthday celebration. The photos of Inaaya and Taimur at the latter's birthday celebration with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Kunal, Soha, Karisma Kapoor and other family members went viral on social media.

Also Read| Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoys the weather as dad Kunal Kemmu gives her a piggyback ride; See Photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Share your comment ×