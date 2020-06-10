  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the cutest little Yoga lover as she learns meditation from dad Kunal Kemmu

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu often manage to break the internet with their adorable shenanigans. On Wednesday, Kunal shared an adorable video of Inaaya learning Yoga from him and it is bound to leave you in awe.
11512 reads Mumbai
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the cutest little Yoga lover as she learns meditation from dad Kunal KemmuInaaya Naumi Kemmu is the cutest little Yoga lover as she learns meditation from dad Kunal Kemmu
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have been spending time with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at home. Often, Soha and Kunal share adorable photos of Inaaya’s lockdown shenanigans. From painting to dancing, Inaaya has been spending her days enjoying with her parents at home. And now, it looks like Kunal is all set to teach Inaaya Yoga ahead of the World Yoga Day. Yes, Inaaya is surely gearing up for the special day and Kunal shared proof of it. 

Taking to Instagram, the Malang star shared a video of Inaaya and him practicing Yoga together. In the video, we can see the adorable little munchkin sitting cross legged with her dad as she braces to learn a thing or two from him. Kunal can be seen helping Inaaya to sit in the Yoga pose to practice meditation. The adorable little girl can be seen looking intently and following her father’s instructions. As Kunal starts meditating, Inaaya joins him and tries to copy her dad. 

Also Read|Inaaya Naumi Kemmu holds on to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu while enjoying waves at a beach; See Photos

Seeing the little one trying hard to keep her eyes shut while learning Yoga from her dad, one cannot get over the cuteness of Inaaya and her expressions. She is seen trying to breathe in and out just like Kunal. Seeing this cute video, Kunal’s close friend Ishaan Khatter could not resist and dropped the heart eyes emoticon in the comment section. 

Here is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s video of learning Yoga with dad Kunal Kemmu:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Preparing for world yoga day P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

A day back, Soha shared adorable throwback photos from their family vacation where Inaaya and Kunal were seen playing on the beach. Amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal have been treating fans with adorable photos of Inaaya. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Disha Patani. As per reports, the second part of Malang is also being scripted by the director Mohit Suri.  

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
Neha Kakkar’s Inspiring Rags to Riches Story
YouTube star Dolly Singh on her journey, body shaming, collaborating with Kareena, Sonam

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement