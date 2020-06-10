Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the cutest little Yoga lover as she learns meditation from dad Kunal Kemmu

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal Kemmu often manage to break the internet with their adorable shenanigans. On Wednesday, Kunal shared an adorable video of Inaaya learning Yoga from him and it is bound to leave you in awe.

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have been spending time with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at home. Often, Soha and Kunal share adorable photos of Inaaya’s lockdown shenanigans. From painting to dancing, Inaaya has been spending her days enjoying with her parents at home. And now, it looks like Kunal is all set to teach Inaaya Yoga ahead of the World Yoga Day. Yes, Inaaya is surely gearing up for the special day and Kunal shared proof of it.

Taking to Instagram, the Malang star shared a video of Inaaya and him practicing Yoga together. In the video, we can see the adorable little munchkin sitting cross legged with her dad as she braces to learn a thing or two from him. Kunal can be seen helping Inaaya to sit in the Yoga pose to practice meditation. The adorable little girl can be seen looking intently and following her father’s instructions. As Kunal starts meditating, Inaaya joins him and tries to copy her dad.

Seeing the little one trying hard to keep her eyes shut while learning Yoga from her dad, one cannot get over the cuteness of Inaaya and her expressions. She is seen trying to breathe in and out just like Kunal. Seeing this cute video, Kunal’s close friend Ishaan Khatter could not resist and dropped the heart eyes emoticon in the comment section.

Here is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s video of learning Yoga with dad Kunal Kemmu:

A day back, Soha shared adorable throwback photos from their family vacation where Inaaya and Kunal were seen playing on the beach. Amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal have been treating fans with adorable photos of Inaaya. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and . As per reports, the second part of Malang is also being scripted by the director Mohit Suri.

