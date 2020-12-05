Inaaya Naumi Kemmu decking up Christmas tree with dad Kunal Kemmu as mom Soha clicks them is too cute to miss

Soha Ali Khan has shared a sneak peek into the Christmas preparations going on in her place and dropped adorable pictures of Inaaya decorating the tree.

Christmas is around the corner and the preparations for it are going on in full swing. The festival that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated across the world with great fervor and zeal. And, the festival is especially loved by kids as they eagerly wait for Santa Claus to give them gifts. Just like everyone, our Bollywood celebrities too celebrate the festival with the utmost zeal. Interestingly, many of them have already begun the preparations, especially their little munchkins. And, one of them is Soha Ali Khan.

Soha's little doll Inaaya seems to be very excited about the festival as she has started decking up the Christmas tree. Giving a sneak peek of it, the actress has shared an adorable picture of Inaaya on her Instagram stories. In the photo, the little munchkin can be seen beautifully decorating the Christmas tree with her father Kunal Kemmu. Soha’s daughter looked absolutely adorable in her casuals. The Kalyug actor, on the other hand, looked dapper in a yellow tee. He can be seen helping his little princess in decorating the tree.

Soha also dropped a picture wherein Inaaya can be seen painting the portrait of Santa Claus and the results are amazing. Needless to say, the pictures are just too cute to miss.

Check out Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post below:

On a related note, the star wife has been quite active on social media of late. From dropping her stunning family pictures to giving a glimpse of her workout regime, she has been keeping her fans updated about her day to day life. Previously, she had shared a video wherein she was seen nailing yoga asanas.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

