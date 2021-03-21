Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying a dip in the pool with dad Kunal Kemmu; SEE PICS

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is enjoying her time with parents at Pataudi Palace. Soha is constantly sharing pictures of her daughter with fans.

Soha Ali Khan along with Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is having the best of their time. They are spending some quality time at the Pataudi Palace. Soha is constantly sharing pictures of Inaaya and how she is keeping herself busy. The little munchkin who has created her own fan following seems like enjoying her life at Pataudi Palace with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The Tum Mile star jetted off to Pataudi Palace, Delhi with her baby girl last month to enjoy a peaceful life away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Soha shared a series of pictures where Inaaya is seen taking a dip with her father Kunal. Both are seen in the pool. Inaaya, who is also in the pool, is enjoying seeing her dad taking a dip in the swimming pool. This is one of the best experiences and memory to have in childhood. Soha Ali Khan shared the pictures and videos. Kunal is often seen indulging in the activities with his daughter. Recently, Soha Ali Khan also gave us a glimpse of Inaaya’s playtime with ladybugs.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most popular star kids. Her brother Taimur is also very popular. Both are favourite muse of the shutterbugs.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s pictures:

Earlier, Soha had shared pictures of Inaaya playing with the goat and petting it. She had also shared a photo of Sharmila Tagore reading a book to her granddaughter. For the unversed, Soha Ali Khan got married to actor Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child- Inaaya in September 2017.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan drops cute glimpses of her baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu playing with ladybugs at Pataudi Palace

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×