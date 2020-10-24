Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoys art therapy on weekend with mum Soha Ali Khan & her cute OOTD is unmissable; See Pic

Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share a cute photo of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as she indulged in colouring. The cute munchkin won the internet with her adorable look.

If there is one star kid in Bollywood who always manages to light up the internet with her photos, it is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The adorable munchkin has been spending time with her parents Kunal and Soha amid the ongoing pandemic and the two actors often drops photos of their shenanigans at home on social media. From doing yoga with Kunal to playing with Soha, Inaaya has been making the most of her time with her parents. And now, Soha shared a glimpse of the little munchkin enjoying art therapy at home.

Taking to her Instagram story, Soha shared a photo of Inaaya spending time coloring at home. In the photo, we could see Inaaya clad in a brown polka-dotted dress as she sat on the floor mat and coloured her drawing. Her cute floral hairband drew our attention as it went very well with her cute frock. Seeing the munchkin enjoying art and craft at home, fans were left in complete awe.

Often, Soha shares cute glimpses of Inaaya attending her online school, and this month on her birthday, the actress shared how the little one celebrated with her classmates. Not just this, Inaaya recently made her way back with Soha to Mumbai after spending time on a holiday. Soha and Kunal celebrated her birthday in the most adorable way and shared photos of Inaaya dressed as little Elsa from Frozen on social media. The photos of the little cutie went viral on social media.

Take a look at Inaaya Naumi's photos:

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

