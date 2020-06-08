Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoys the weather as dad Kunal Kemmu gives her a piggyback ride; See Photo

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kunal Kemmu treated fans with an adorable picture of him and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as the two enjoy the beautiful view from their roof.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the cutest kids in B-town. The kid has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures. This 2-year-old kid has already garnered a lot of fans at such a young age. Mommy Soha and daddy Kunal keep entertaining the audience with cute pictures and videos of the munchkin leaving everyone in awe of the kid. The cute kid always manages to light up the internet when her parents drop her photos or videos on social media.

Recently, Kunal treated fans with an adorable picture of the father-daughter. In the photo shared, we can see Inaaya looking cute in a white dress while sitting on daddy Kunal's shoulder. Looks like both father and daughter are enjoying the beautiful view from their roof while Kunal gives a piggyback ride to the cute munchkin. The Malang actor has captioned this lovely picture with a heart emoji. As soon as Kunal posted the photo, fans have been showering hearts on the post.

(Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya’s video call talks are gibberish REVEALS Kunal as they bond virtually amid COVID 19)

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a glimpse of Inaaya who is having a look at the picture of their family tree that includes everyone including her mom and dad, Sara Ali Khan, , Taimur, Sharmila Tagore and all others.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was born to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on 2017. She is as popular as her cousin Taimur and the two of them are often seen hanging out together along with their moms. We often get to see adorable pictures of Inaaya and Taimur in which they can be seen playing, feeding animals at the farm, indulging in fun banters and much more. It won’t be wrong to call them the most adorable star kids of Bollywood.

Check out Kunal Kemmu's post here:

Credits :Instagram

