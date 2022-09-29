Inaaya Naumi Kemmu exudes rockstar vibes as she celebrates her birthday; Soha Ali Khan shares PIC

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is celebrating her 5th birthday today, and wishes for the little munchkin have been pouring in on social media. Inaaya’s aunt Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram recently to share the most adorable pictures of Inaaya, and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her. Kareena Kapoor Khan also dropped a cute picture of Inaaya and Taimur and shared a hilarious message for ‘princess’ Inaaya. Now, Soha Ali Khan has given fans a glimpse of Inaaya as she gets ready to celebrate her birthday.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is all set to celebrate her birthday, and can be seen looking like an absolute rockstar in the picture shared by Soha. The actress took to her Instagram story and posted a picture that shows their home decorated with numerous balloons. In the background, is a huge marquee number ‘5’ light sign and ‘Happy Birthday’ written on the wall. The décor also shows a white fence, a patch of green lawn, and a log on which Inaaya can be seen sitting. The little munchkin wore a white t-shirt with ‘Little Miss Unicorn’ written over it and paired it with black pants and white sneakers. With her hair tied in two ponytails, Inaaya looks too cute!