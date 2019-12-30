Inaaya Naumi Kemmu feeding food to a Kangaroo while vacationing in Australia is the cutest thing to watch

Soha Ali Khan posted a video of little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu feeding food to a baby Kangaroo in Australia. The little munchkin was not at all afraid and was cutely feeding the animal his food.

Besides Taimur Ali Khan, the other most talked about star kid is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Little Inaaya is a bundle of joy. Just like mommy Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya too is a fashionista. Just like cousin Taimur, the kid has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures. From her airport pictures to her Halloween costume, this little munchkin is just too adorable and for sure grabs headlines with her cute gestures.

Soha, Kunal and Inaaya are currently busy vacationing in Australia. It looks like the family is all set to ring the New Year in Australia. Soha and Kunal both have been sharing some amazing and cute pictures of them and their little angel Inaaya on their social media accounts. Today, Soha Ali Khan posted a video of little Inaaya feeding food to a baby Kangaroo in Australia on her Instagram story. The little munchkin was not at all afraid and was cutely feeding the animal his food while the Kangaroo too was enjoying eating from Inaaya's little hands.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Inaaya two years later in 2017. They have been sharing photos with the kid on their Instagram posts. On the work front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank with , , Sanjay Dutt, Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur and . He will be seen in Malang with , Aditya Roy Kapur and Anila Kapoor. The movie will hit the theatres on 14th February 2020.

