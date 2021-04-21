Inaaya Naumi Kemmu finds a perfect partner for her art shenanigans in dad Kunal Kemmu amid lockdown; WATCH

Taking to his Instagram account, Kunal Kemmu dropped a video where he could be seen spending time with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at home amid the COVID 19 surge. The father-daughter duo indulged in art therapy at home and the video will melt your heart.

Among the popular star kids, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's little munchkin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu never fails to light up the internet with her cute shenanigans. From doing yoga with her dad to playing with a pet dog, Inaaya always manages to leave the internet in awe whenever her parents drop photos and videos of her shenanigans at home. Now, amid the Janta Curfew in Mumbai, Kunal is spending time at home with his little lady and well, Inaaya is using this time to indulge in art and craft with her dad.

Taking to his Instagram reels, the Lootcase actor dropped a video in which we could see him spending time with Inaaya at home amid the lockdown. The father-daughter duo could be seen enjoying some colouring time as they could be seen filling in colour in a book. Kunal is seen clad in a white sleeveless tee while Inaaya is seen sitting in a black tee. She is seen instructing her dad on how to go about filling in colour in the book and the cute video is bound to melt your heart.

Sharing the video, Kunal wrote, "Here's what my 'stay at home' day looks like #Artist #FeelingArtsy #StayAtHome #Painting." He reposted the video from Soha's handle. The video was loved by fans and many loved the cute shenanigans of Kunal and Inaaya.

Take a look: (Click on the photo to see video)

Meanwhile, recently, Inaaya was snapped at , Kareena Kapoor Khan's house on Tuesday as she arrived to spend time with Taimur Ali Khan and his younger sibling. Soha and Inaaya recently returned to Mumbai from Pataudi after spending their vacay there. Photos of Inaaya's stay at the palace went viral on social media.

