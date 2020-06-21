Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has the best gift for her daddy Kunal Kemmu on Father's Day; See Photo

On the occasion of Father's Day, Soha Ali Khan shares an adorable picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu making a special gift for daddy Kunal Kemmu.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu always manages to light up the internet when her parents drop her photos or videos on social media. The kid has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures. This 2-year-old kid has already garnered a lot of fans at such a young age. Mommy Soha and daddy Kunal keep entertaining the audience with cute pictures and videos of the munchkin leaving everyone in awe of the kid.

Today, on the occasion of Father's Day Inaaya has a special gift for daddy Kunal Kemmu. Soha has shared a glimpse of the little munchkin where Inaaya is seen making a beautiful and colourful card for Kunal on this special day. The card is in the shape of a shirt that has a blue coloured tie on it as well. Inaaya looks cute donning a blue dress while she makes this special gift for Kunal. Sharing the photo in her Instagram story Soha wrote, "Happy Father's Day. We made a card."

On Thursday, Kunal took to social media to share a cute photo with Inaaya. In the endearing photo, Inaaya can be seen sitting cross-legged on a chair as she eats her favourite dish in her bowl. Kunal captioned the photo as, “My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds.”

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal are trying to keep Inaaya entertained. For the uninitiated, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Inaaya two years later in 2017.

